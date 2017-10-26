Plus loads more gorge dresses to wear this weekend…

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN hosted a sweet fashion party last night to celebrate her exclusive new collection with prettylittlething.com, so of course she was rocking the brand all night and looking mighty fine.

Wearing a £30 black sequinned strappy bodycon dress, she looked super cool with her hair scraped back into a shimmering high ponytail, her pal Malika Haqq was also rocking PLT in an absolute bargain of a dress, which you can buy too for just £12!

Her collection launched today and is already selling out fast, featuring bright pink jewelled sock boots, bold faux fur coats and lots of bodycon dresses, it sure does feel like a true Kardashian collection. Check out our favourite pieces below…