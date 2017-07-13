There's more controversy over little Harper's celebrations!

David Beckham has come under fire yet again, after six-year-old daughter Harper’s right royal birthday party.

Now in case you missed it, David and Victoria Beckham threw little Harper and her pals a tea party at Buckingham Palace (yes, you read that right!) and the group of friends were even joined by a real life princess in the form of Princess Eugenie!

We’re really quite jel about the situation.

But the Beckham’s received criticism over the lavish affair forcing David to defend his decisions on Harper’s celebrations – read all about it here.

And now it seems like the party has upset someone else, and this time it’s none other than fashion designer Stella McCartney.

According to The Sun, Stella is said to be ‘furious’ about one aspect of the party, and that’s the pic that David uploaded to his Instagram of the young friends with Princess Eugenie.

The snap features all of the young girls including, Reiley standing between Harper and Princess Eugenie, David’s caption reads: ‘Lucky Harper meeting a real life princess at the Palace x’

Stella’s youngest daughter, six-year-old Reiley Willis was featured in the snap and she is not happy about it.

‘Stella is spitting feathers about it because she always tries to keep her kids out of the public eye and never posts about them on her own social media accounts,’ a source told The Sun.

They added: ‘She hoped no-one would notice it was Reiley and has outlined the rules to her staff.’

Eeek! Looks like David could be in trouble.

The girls are apparently best friends after Stella and Victoria set up a play club for the pair.

The photo is still up on David’s Instagram, and neither the Beckham’s or Stella have yet to comment.

But after hosting a day to remember for the little ones, we’re sure these celeb friends will kiss and make up in no time!