Stephanie Davis has accuse ex Jeremy McConnell of playing ‘mind games’ after he sent a message to their son on his birthday, vowing to ‘see him soon’.

Steph posted her own heartfelt message to her baby boy Caben with a subtle dig at Jeremy, referencing, ‘when One became two’.

Jeremy also messaged their son, vowing to reunite with him after his stint in prison following a conviction for assaulting the actress.

After becoming aware of Jeremy’s message, Steph saw read and furiously replied, writing, ‘In Jeremy’s Instagram. PLEASE don’t act father of the year when you haven’t paid one penny towards your son you have never asked about him or asked to see him.

‘This for everyone to know is another typical mind game to gain publicity (of any kind as that’s what you crave) You are no role model to your son so don’t act like you give a damn!! As if you did you would have been there in his lifer!!

‘Not partying and being a total disgrace. your behaviour is a reflection of that. Please no one buy into his bull. No Christmas present or birthday LET ALONE A CARD!! So drop the act! Now to continue enjoying my boys day who I raised ALONE don’t pretend you care now. Disgusting using your son. Shame on you!’

Things haven’t been all drama for Steph, who announced recently that she’s working towards her TV comeback.

Meanwhile, Jeremy is said to be in ‘good spirits’, despite having his 18-week suspended sentence activated after breaching the 200-hour community service handed to him for assaulting Stephanie.