The CBB star blames stress caused by ex Jeremy McConnell for her tragic loss



Devastated Stephanie Davis has said her ‘grief and pain is unbelievable’ after suffering a miscarriage.

The Hollyoaks star revealed she lost her second child just two weeks ago in a powerful social media message, blaming ‘stress’ for the heartbreak.

Posting on Instagram on Wednesday night, Steph shared a quote reading: ‘I’ll see you in my dreams tonight. I’ll kiss your cheek and hold you tight I have no tears left to cry. You’ve flown away my butterfly.’

Alongside the tear-jerking image, the mum-of-one then told fans: ‘Too loose a child is something I hope no one EVER goes through. The grief and pain is UNBELIEVABLE’.

‘Words CANNOT describe. My heart is BROKEN…’

Twenty-four-year-old Steph – who already shares son Caben-Albi with Jeremy McConnell – opened up to her followers, explaining that she wanted time to grieve for her unborn baby.

‘I continue to be strong, be a good mum to my son and if ANYTHING has come from my horrific ordeal, to help those who have been in my shoes and help give them the hope, that there is light at the end.

‘I don’t know HOW I’m standing, but I am. And what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger!’

The former actress then goes on to blame stress caused by ex Jeremy for her tragic loss.

Steph claims that her former boyfriend ‘destroyed her life and happiness’ and accused him of ‘going out with women’, ‘partying’ and ‘going on benders’ when she was pregnant with Caben, saying she ‘nearly lost him on several occasions’ as well.



Before adding: ‘I want to help women of domestic violence, to stop what happened to me happening to others’.

Steph continued: ‘It may seem mad what’s in the press and a lot not 100% true about me, to deal with it in real life and in the public eye has been soul destroying, but thankfully I’m here to tell the tale.’

Before ending the lengthy message with a sweet tribute, adding: ‘Mummy Loves u little one GBNF.’

Earlier this week Stephanie gave evidence in court against former boyfriend Jeremy, who was found guilty of assaulting her back in March and is currently awaiting sentencing.

The pair got together on Celebrity Big Brother in January last year and have had a turbulent relationship since, but welcomed their first son in February.

Sending our love to Steph and the whole family at this truly heartbreaking time.

CelebsNow contacted a representative for Jeremy, but they declined to comment.