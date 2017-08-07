Jeremy is standing trial for allegedly assaulting Steph

Stephanie Davis has spoken in court of how she feared Jeremy McConnell was going to kill her during a vicious row.

The actress accused Jeremy of ‘throwing her like a rag doll’ and biting her as she gave evidence against him as he faces trial for allegedly assaulting Steph at her home in Liverpool in March.

Steph, 24, told Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Monday that the argument broke out following her birthday celebrations in the city as she suspected that Jeremy, 27, had been using drugs and this led to a violent row later on.

‘He was calling me a slag, that I was fat and that no-one would ever want to touch me again,’ the former Hollyoaks star claimed before demonstrating how Jeremy had grabbed her face.

‘He put his thumb into the side of my gums, and that’s when I really started to panic. He was having, what I know and what Jeremy knows as, “psychotic episodes.”

‘He took my phone off me, and I was trying to get it off him and he was ragging me everywhere. He bit the inside of my arm.’

She said the assault was like ‘something out of a horror movie’ and that she feared for her life when Jeremy left the property only to return again where he started ‘kicking on the front door’.

‘He was booting my glass doors with his foot, and I thought the glass was going to shatter,’ Steph tearfully alleged. ‘I thought, “this is it, he’s going to kill me.”’

Steph went on to claim that the couple – who are parents to six-month-old son Caben – rowed over a vibrator which Jeremy believed she had been using with a female friend who he accused her of having a lesbian affair with.

At certain points in court things got heated between Steph and Jeremy, with Jeremy tutting and muttering ‘lies’ whilst his ex-girlfriend was questioned by his defence team which caused Steph to shout at him.

A few minutes later Steph broke down in tears as she claimed she’d had the ‘worst 18 months’ of her life and then became angry when Jeremy laughed at her.

‘Jeremy is laughing at me in the court. Why are you laughing? You’re a blatant liar?’ Steph yelled. ‘How can he do this to me? It’s the truth.’

‘I can’t help but laugh,’ Jeremy responded.

The judge was forced to order a break after telling the arguing pair that their behaviour was unacceptable and Steph was heard shouting profanities as she left the court.

Steph’s mum Pauline went on to give evidence and described how she arrived at her daughter’s house at around 4am following the incident and found Steph ‘visibly shaken and upset’.

She explained that she was ‘very frightened’ of Jeremy so didn’t call the police and says she was torn between ‘keeping Steph safe and the baby’.

During the case the defence accused Steph of ‘fabricating’ the assault claims to stop Jeremy from going on Ex On The Beach, something she denied by saying: ‘No, he’s already going on Ex On The Beach.’

At a previous court appearance on 10 May, Jeremy pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal damage but denies assault by beating.