The couple's rocky relationship has hit another rough patch

Stephanie Davis has been arrested after allegedly attacking her on-off boyfriend Jeremy McConnell at a London hotel, it’s been revealed.

The actress was taken into police custody to be questioned on suspicion of grievous bodily harm following the incident at the Royal Chace Hotel in Enfield late on Sunday night.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police obtained by The Sun Online reads: ‘Police in Enfield were called to a hotel in The Ridgeway, EN2 at 23:00hrs on Sunday, 2 July following reports of an assault.

‘Officers attended and arrested a 24-year-old woman on suspicion of GBH.

‘She has been taken to a North London police station for questioning.

‘The victim was treated at the scene and did not attend hospital. Inquiries continue.’

It’s thought that Steph is still being held in police custody.

The couple had been staying at the hotel whilst Steph is filming Big Brother’s Bit On The Side. It’s believed that their six-month-old baby son Caben was not with them at the time of the incident.

There’s been no word from either of them about the incident as of yet.

It comes as the latest rough patch in Steremy’s famously turbulent relationship, which all began when they fell for each other on Celebrity Big Brother in January 2016.

Just a few months into the romance they had seemingly ended things for good and then things took a dramatic turn when Steph announced she was pregnant.

Jez, 27, initially denied being the father and the pair were on frosty terms throughout her pregnancy.

However they made amends when a DNA test proved Jeremy was the father after Steph gave birth to son Caben in January.

They confirmed that they’d rekindled their romance in April but have since faced many further ups and downs together.