Steph's making her TV comeback in a big way

In a shock move, Stephanie Davis has decided to go back to where it all began and return to Big Brother.

Yup! Not only did the former CBB star meet her on/off boyfriend Jeremy McConnell in the very same house, but her appearance ultimately led to the birth of three-month-old Caben-Albi.

Oh yeah, and a hella load of relationship drama with Irish model Jez.

But that doesn’t seem to have put the former Hollyoaks actress off as she’s bagged herself a brand new role on BB’s sister show, Big Brother’s Bit On The Side alongside host Rylan Neal-Clarke.

Steph has been pretty busy being a mum to her adorable little boy recently, but she finally will be making her big TV comeback as an agony aunt on the Channel 5 show.

And despite splitting up with baby daddy, Jeremy more times than we care to remember, it turns out 24-year-old Steph will spend her time dishing out relationship advice on the show.

‘This is just what Steph needs,’ a source told the Daily Star:



‘She is so excited to be returning to TV after a rocky 12 months.’



Before adding: ‘The Big Brother team have been really supportive of her and she is sure to shine.’

And new dad Jeremy, 27, is clearly chuffed with his girlfriend’s new job as the reality star took to Twitter last night to retweet the news and added: ‘Proud’, along with a little love heart. N’aww.

My hun🖤 A post shared by 🅢🅣🅔🅟🅗🅐🅝🅘🅔 I AM STEPH (@stephaniedavis88) on May 29, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

Steph recently treated herself to a glamorous telly makeover and wowed fans with a brand new hair do.

Clearly preparing for her big BB comeback, the reality star showed off a complete transformation by trading in her shorter black locks for a very long lighter brown do.

Thankyou to my AMAZING @zestliverpool @joshkelly89 for my lovely new hair and the most amazing hair extensions I've used, seriously though, never knotty, always like brand new! @hairchoiceextensions love👱🏽‍♀️ A post shared by 🅢🅣🅔🅟🅗🅐🅝🅘🅔 I AM STEPH (@stephaniedavis88) on Jun 2, 2017 at 1:16pm PDT

And although we think it looks amazing, some fans weren’t so convinced and a load said they preferred Steph’s dark hair.

Well, you can’t please everyone!