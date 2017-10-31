This is heartwarming

Stephanie Davis has had a tough year, but the mum-of-one has now shared an incredibly emotional post thanking her son, Caben-Albi for showing her the ‘wonders of life again’.

On Monday evening the former Hollyoaks actress posted a series of intimate hospital photos and videos from the birth of her tot ahead of his first birthday. And they’re pretty adorable.

In one clip, the CBB star is joined by her mum, aunt and grandmother in the delivery room as she tells the camera she’s ‘just waiting for this baby to drop’ as his heart beat is heard on a monitor.

The 24-year-old – who shares her son with ex Jeremy McConnell – then followed it up with some heartwarming pictures taken shortly after she gave birth – including a breastfeeding photo and one of her in tears as she cradles newborn Caben.

Next to the adorable pics, Steph left a lengthy caption describing her son as her ‘best friend’ and ‘little prince’ as well as thanking the ‘strong women’ in her life for getting the star through the birth.

‘This was me going through what I can only describe the SCARIEST but most AMAZING experience of my LIFE!’ she began.

‘I couldn’t believe that I was going to finally see him after my whole pregnancy was very tough and didn’t think I would get through it, but I did. I could never imagine my life without him.’

Steph said the video was taken in the early hours of the morning and thanked her mum for being her ‘rock’ before praising her 77-year-old grandmother for staying up with her all night to get her through her contractions.

Bursting with pride over her little one, Steph confessed: ‘He’s just a ray of sunshine who brings so much happiness in my life.

‘I love you son, our very little but powerful team/ family. Thankyou for giving me a reason to live and showing me the wonders of life again.’

The new mum concluded: ‘I love you Caben-Albi George Davis. love Mummy. me and you till the end baby’. How sweet is that?

Steph’s tribute comes after she furiously lashed out at former flame, 27, in a no-holds-barred rant last week.

The pair split seemingly for good earlier this year following a tumultuous on-off romance which first started when they met on Celebrity Big Brother in January 2016.

But after one fan commented that nine-month-old Caben looked like his dad on social media, Steph angrily took to Twitter and branded her ex-boyfriend a ‘deadbeat’ dad and accused him of loving ‘partying and women’ more than his son.