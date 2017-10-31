Stephanie Davis shares intimate hospital video from her labour in emotional tribute to son Caben Albi

This is heartwarming

Stephanie Davis has had a tough year, but the mum-of-one has now shared an incredibly emotional post thanking her son, Caben-Albi for showing her the ‘wonders of life again’.

On Monday evening the former Hollyoaks actress posted a series of intimate hospital photos and videos from the birth of her tot ahead of his first birthday. And they’re pretty adorable.

In one clip, the CBB star is joined by her mum, aunt and grandmother in the delivery room as she tells the camera she’s ‘just waiting for this baby to drop’ as his heart beat is heard on a monitor.

The 24-year-old – who shares her son with ex Jeremy McConnell – then followed it up with some heartwarming pictures taken shortly after she gave birth – including a breastfeeding photo and one of her in tears as she cradles newborn Caben.

So I felt this was the right time to share these precious moments with you guys. This was me going through what I can only describe the SCARIEST but most AMAZING experience of my LIFE! I couldn't believe that I was going to finally see him after my whole pregnancy was very tough and didn't think I would get through it, but I did. I could never imagine my life without him. My best friend in the whole wide world arrived, and now it's nearly a YEAR since he was born!! It's flown SO fast! That was god knows what time in the morning the video, with my mum who was my ROCK, my Aunty gill and 77!!! Year old nanny who sat up with me all night and rubbed my back and got me through them god awful contractions ha , I don't know what I would have done without these strong women in my life during labour haha. It's been me and Caben from the beginning and he will always be my one love, he truly is my best friend and my little prince I may not know what it's like to sleep anymore, brush my hair have a hot cup of tea or eat properly or have just ONE minute to my self haha but I wouldn't change it for the WORLD! . I'm so SO blessed! I'll never forget the day I seen him come into this world… that… NOTHING can buy or ever replace, truly a miracle and blessing from above❤ and now he's this chubby cute little character growing and doing more each day, and I don't know how we got from there to here, but we did, together, and I'm so excited to see what a beautiful caring young chap he will grow into. Can't believe one day he will be bigger than me ha ( he nearly is😂) anyway, so proud of my little one, he's just a ray of sunshine who brings so much happiness in my life❤ I love you son, our very little but powerful team/ family❤ Thankyou for giving me a reason to live and showing me the wonders of life again❤ I love you Caben-Albi George Davis❤ love Mummy❤ me and you till the end baby❤ps, excuse my hair and my shaky lip ( weird shakes them) hahaha😂😂 state of me😂😂❤

A post shared by 🅢🅣🅔🅟🅗🅐🅝🅘🅔 (@stephaniedavis88) on

Next to the adorable pics, Steph left a lengthy caption describing her son as her ‘best friend’ and ‘little prince’ as well as thanking the ‘strong women’ in her life for getting the star through the birth.

‘This was me going through what I can only describe the SCARIEST but most AMAZING experience of my LIFE!’ she began.

‘I couldn’t believe that I was going to finally see him after my whole pregnancy was very tough and didn’t think I would get through it, but I did. I could never imagine my life without him.’

Syephanie Davis

Stephanie Davis shared some intimate photos with her followers [Instagram]

Steph said the video was taken in the early hours of the morning and thanked her mum for being her ‘rock’ before praising her 77-year-old grandmother for staying up with her all night to get her through her contractions.

Bursting with pride over her little one, Steph confessed: ‘He’s just a ray of sunshine who brings so much happiness in my life.

‘I love you son, our very little but powerful team/ family. Thankyou for giving me a reason to live and showing me the wonders of life again.’

The new mum concluded: ‘I love you Caben-Albi George Davis. love Mummy. me and you till the end baby’. How sweet is that?

Stephanie Davis

Jeremy, Steph and baby Caben during happier times [Instagram]

Steph’s tribute comes after she furiously lashed out at former flame Jeremy, 27, in a no-holds-barred rant last week.

The pair split seemingly for good earlier this year following a tumultuous on-off romance which first started when they met on Celebrity Big Brother in January 2016.

But after one fan commented that nine-month-old Caben looked like his dad on social media, Steph angrily took to Twitter and branded her ex-boyfriend a ‘deadbeat’ dad and accused him of loving ‘partying and women’ more than his son.