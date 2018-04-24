The former Celebrity Big Brother stars have sparked romance rumours

Stephanie Davis and Calum Best have sparked romance rumours as they cosied up on holiday together.

The former Hollyoaks star and George Best‘s son are currently at The Holistic Bootcamp in Marbella with Jacqueline Jossa‘s husband Dan Osborne and Love Island star Gabby Allen.

But it looked very much like the pair were flirting as she shared a picture of herself giggling next to a topless Calum, writing: “My Chicken. Feeling great .”

Calum, showing off his muscles in just a towel, also looks very happy to be sat next to the mum of one.

Later on in the day she took a video of Calum coming out of the pool and captioned it saying ‘He’s the dream’ and ‘How fit is my husband!’

But their flirting got us thinking just how much of a perfect couple they’d make, and why this definitely needs to happen.

They’ve both been on Celebrity Big Brother

Calum Best was on CBB back in 2015, and then again in 2017. Meanwhile, Steph was on CBB in 2016, where she famously met Jeremy McConnell – who ended up becoming the father of her son Caben-Albi, now 15 months old. They’ll definitely have a lot to talk about when it comes to that!

2. They love tattoos

Steph quite clearly has a thing for men covered in tattoos. Jezza has loads, including a recent 12-hour head tattoo that covers his ENTIRE scalp. Meanwhile, Calum’s entire torso is adorned with inkings.

3. They know how to deal with the media

Both of their love lives have been extremely well documented. Calum has been with A LOT of women in his 37 years, and we’ve been here to watch every one of his relationships play out in the public eye, while every second of Steph’s rollercoaster relationship with Jez was played out for all to see in CBB, and then online and in the papers after.

4. She’s feisty – like Angie Best

We all know Steph can be a massive hot-head, and have seen her blow up at Jez in and out of the CBB house. And Calum has previously said he wants a girl like his mum Angie – who had an explosive argument with Stacy Francis in the CBB house.

‘Lonely’ Stephanie Davis replacing love with the gym

5. They’re both family-orientated

Calum is always talking about his mum and his dad George, who died in 2005, while Steph is always going on about her baby Caben-Albi and how she loves being a mum.

6. They’re both into their fitness

They’re both pretty toned and working on their fitness for a new TV show right now.