Stephanie Davis ‘terrified’ THIS Celebrity Big Brother housemate will reveal details of their secret fling

Eeeek! Things could get very awkward for Steph...

Celebrity Big Brother season is upon us, which means we get to find out a load of juicy gossip about our favourite famous people.

But while we’re all counting down the hours until the HUGE launch on Tuesday night, there’s one lady who’s apparently not too happy about the new series, and that’s Stephanie Davis.

Now, Steph might have been a housemate herself just last January – which is where her turbulent relationship with Jeremy McConnell begun – but this year the reality star is reportedly a little bit worried about rumoured celeb, Jordan Davies.

The former Hollyoaks actress was snapped snogging Ibiza Weekender star, Jordan on a night out in Manchester and now the new mum is apparently worried he’ll spill the beans on their fling.

A source told The Sun: ‘Steph is really stressing at the minute. The prospect of Jordan going into the Celebrity Big Brother house is starting to get to her and she’s terrified about what he could say.

‘He knows where the bodies are buried and could spill everything and she just doesn’t need that right now with everything else going on.’

The insider revealed 24-year-old Steph had a secret ‘fling’ with Jordan – who was previously engaged to TOWIE‘s Megan McKenna – and added: ‘They had a brief fling at a time in her life when she wasn’t at her best mentally and is afraid he might not be able to help himself and speak about their many nights out.

‘It was a moment that she has regretted ever since.’ Eeek!



Steph met the father of her six-month-old son, Caben-Albi on the show in January 2016 – so she and Jeremy are well experienced when it comes to dealing with living in the public eye.

As a result, Irish model Jez has now offered advice to this year’s lucky contestants, saying his time in the house was ‘special’.

‘Going on to a show like Celebrity Big Brother is a great opportunity for anyone for a few reasons,’ he recently told The Metro.

‘It’s a great thing to say you have done, and to show case the person you are and mix with a great bunch of personalities that have been carefully cast.

‘My year in Celebrity Big Brother there was a lot of drama yes, but I feel the people I shared the house with were all good people and I never really fell out with anyone.’

We think ‘drama’ is an understatement…