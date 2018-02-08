The actress was arrested on suspicion of GBH

Stephanie Davis has been cleared over claims that she attacked ex Jeremy McConnell, police have confirmed.

The actress was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm last July following a late-night row with Jeremy at a hotel in Enfield but the investigation into the incident has now been closed with no further action taken.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Stephanie Davis gets emotional as baby Caben achieves a HUGE milestone

‘Police in Enfield were called to a hotel in The Ridgeway, EN2 at 23:00hrs on Sunday, 2 July following reports of an assault,’ a Metropolitan Police spokeswoman tells The Sun. ‘Officers attended and arrested a 24-year-old woman on suspicion of GBH. She has since been released facing no further action.

‘The victim was treated at the scene and did not attend hospital.’

Meanwhile a rep for Steph tells The Mirror: ‘Stephanie has always maintained her innocence.’

Following the incident Jeremy, 27, shared a picture of himself with a cut on his nose and a bloodshot eye.

Meanwhile Steph was seen with cuts and bruises on her as she left the police station following her arrest.

The actress also clutched her stomach and she later revealed that she was pregnant with her second child, which she sadly went on to miscarry.

Just one month after the row Jeremy was convicted of assaulting Steph during another incident at her home in March last year.

The Irishman was found guilty of beating Steph – with whom he shares 13-month-old son Caben – and the judge gave him a suspended sentence as well as ordering him to do community service.

However, Jeremy ended up going to jail after he broke the terms of his probation to jet off to Turkey for a hair transplant and spent 34 days behind bars before being released shortly before the New Year.

Following his conviction a restraining order was also passed meaning that Jeremy can’t contact Steph for three years and this can only be lifted by order of the court.

The Celebrity Big Brother star revealed earlier this week that he hopes to still have a relationship with Caben one day.

‘I want to play football with him and be there for him,’ Jeremy told The Sun. ‘He’s the only blood link I have to my late mother and father. He means a lot to me and I will make it up to him.

‘The next step is contact and mediation and, when the three year restraining order is over, we can sit down and focus on Caben and not us.’