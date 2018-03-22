Steph's latest snap has attracted a lot of attention

Stephanie Davis has got her Instagram fans talking after showing off a pretty different look in a glam selfie.

The actress took to social media to show off her flawless make-up on Wednesday night as she prepared for an event – but was accused by some followers of EDITING the snap after they were left shocked by her glossy look.

‘Is that makeup or a filter? Looks a bit odd!’ one Instagram user asked, whilst another claimed: ‘def used app on her face. Looks nothing like she actually does.’

‘That actually doesn’t look like you!!’ a fellow fan added.

And one said: ‘Would be better without the massive filter’

However, many of Steph’s followers have defended her against the comments and praised her glamorous appearance.

‘You look unreallllllll proper gorgeous girl,’ one admirer posted.

Another wrote: ‘Woow absolutely stunning!!!!!! 😍😍 @stephaniedavis88 you are just beautiful…with or without makeup!! Proper BEAUT!!’

Whilst one said: ’Wow amazing makeup she look beautiful’

Steph, 25, was later seen looking glam on the red carpet at a showbiz party.

The former Hollyoaks star – who was taking a night off from parenting duties to one-year-old son Caben – seemed in good spirits as she continues to rebuild her life after a tough 12 months.

Steph recently revealed that she went to rehab late last year due to being an alcoholic and is now putting her sobriety first.

This followed a messy split from ex-boyfriend Jeremy McConnell earlier in the year and the Irishman was also found guilty of assaulting Steph in an incident at her home last March.

She suffered a miscarriage last summer too and admits that her drinking got out of hand after all of the troubles in her personal life.

‘I knew that if I didn’t take drastic measures to turn my life around, I would end up dead,’ she told OK! magazine in February. ‘I was drinking heavily and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after I split up with Jeremy, because of everything I had been through while we were together.

‘It got to the point where I was drinking most days until I would black out, and I was feeling suicidal. I knew that for Caben’s sake, I had to sort myself out before it was too late.’

We’re glad to see that Steph is getting back on track now.