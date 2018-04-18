The actress has given fans an eyeful...

Stephanie Davis has kicked off a stint at bootcamp in very cheeky style by giving fans a flash of her bum.

The actress donned a thong bikini as she posed for a photo beside the pool in Marbella on Wednesday alongside two pals including Love Island star Gabby Allen.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Stephanie Davis admits she thinks Ant McPartlin was ‘pushed back’ into work too early after rehab

‘The girls have arrived ☀ Marbella baby @sally_harding25 @gabbydawnallen,’ Steph, 25, captioned the daring snap.

In the picture the mum-of-one stands with her arms around Gabby and fitness instructor Sally Harding as she looks behind her and soaks up the sunshine.

Steph’s saucy snapshot left her fans gobsmacked and many were full of praise for her buff bod in the comments.

‘Your gym sessions have paid off!!!!! Look at your bum,’ one admirer wrote, whilst another said: ‘Who is in the middle? God dam she fine as hell!!’

Steph is spending the the week at a wellbeing bootcamp in Marbs and earlier revealed a brand new hairdo ready for her trip.

The former Hollyoaks star has swapped her long straight locks for bouncy corkscrew curls and seemed thrilled with the results ahead of her vacation.

‘Marbs ready!’ Steph captioned a video on Instagram Stories. ‘Feeling fierce’

The getaway comes after Steph confessed to her followers last week that she struggles with being a single mum to one-year-old son Caben at times.

In several very honest clips the TV star admitted that her little boy barely sleeps a lot of the time and confessed: ‘For all the single mums out there, I know it’s hard when you haven’t got the extra helping hands to go, “Can you get him this time?”

‘You want to cry when you’re constantly up. I get it, I understand. Look at my face – wrecked.’

She also explained: ‘The reason why I look so shockingly tired is because Caben doesn’t sleep at all, really.

‘The other night he was up every half hour to the point where I was on my knees praying, “Please, please sleep!”

‘So don’t think by my Instagram that everything’s perfect because, as you can see, it’s really not!’

Maybe Steph will catch up some much-needed sleep during the retreat!