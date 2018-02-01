WOW transformation! Stephanie Davis reveals dramatic weight loss photos

The CBB star has been hitting the gym hard

While we’re still none the wiser as to what’s REALLY going on with Stephanie Davis‘ love life, it looks like the mum-of-one has channeled all of her energy into the gym.

And just two weeks after revealing to her fans that she’s on a mission to get healthy, the CBB star has shed so much weight that she actually needs smaller trousers.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-one proudly shared a selfie wearing some rather baggy camouflage pants and a loose fitting t-shirt as she posed up a storm in the mirror.

‘Weight’s fallen off me, man’, the 24-year-old penned beside the cheeky shot.

In another pic the former Hollyoaks smirked in her bathroom as she wore a full face of makeup and a messy bun, simply writing: ‘Smaller pants please’.

It comes after Steph – who shares one-year-old Caben with ex Jeremy McConnell – shared two incredible throwback photos of herself posing in a tiny green bikini.

‘Even more toned than this. With this healthy diet and working out, I’m shredding weight and toning up so well!’, the telly star told her 823k followers.

And fans were quick to gush over the sexy shots, as one wrote: ‘U look amazing in this pic’, and another added: ‘Damn! You’re looking unbelievable’.

Meanwhile, speculation over Steph’s relationship status has hit fever pitch after it was alleged that she’s back with new beau Jacob Hill.

After reports circled that the pair had cooled off their romance, Steph hinted this week that the pair were an item once again after referring to herself as ‘wifey’ on Insta.

Adding to the rumours, a close friend of Jacob’s recently told The Sun: ‘He’s really keen on her and has literally not been back in Sidcup. He’s up there all the time.

‘Since meeting Steph he’s dropped everyone and is all over her. They had a wobble but they’re solid again.’

Well, whatever’s going on it’s good to see Steph so happy!