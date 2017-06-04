It looks like it's a case of new hair, don't care for Steph

Stephanie Davis‘ life hasn’t exactly been simple over the past year.

Since the Celebrity Big Brother star fell pregnant with on/off boyfriend, Jeremy McConnell’s baby back in 2016, A LOT has happened.

But after a messy break-up, a live paternity test, a lot of social media shade and even an arrest, these two seem to be back on good terms.

And following a romantic reunion with five-month-old Caben-Albi‘s dad, Steph seems to be ignoring all the Jez drama and instead treating herself to a complete hair transformation.

The former Hollyoaks actress took a trip to her local hair salon in Liverpool on Friday to completely shake up her look and traded in her shorter black locks for a very long brown do.

Unveiling the glamorous new makeover on Instagram, the 23-year-old wrote alongside the photo: ‘Thankyou to my AMAZING @zestliverpool @joshkelly89 for my lovely new hair and the most amazing hair extensions I’ve used. Seriously though, never knotty, always like brand new!’

What do you think?

Thankyou to my AMAZING @zestliverpool @joshkelly89 for my lovely new hair and the most amazing hair extensions I've used, seriously though, never knotty, always like brand new! @hairchoiceextensions love👱🏽‍♀️ A post shared by 🅢🅣🅔🅟🅗🅐🅝🅘🅔 I AM STEPH (@stephaniedavis88) on Jun 2, 2017 at 1:16pm PDT

Well, Steph’s 801k followers certainly had a lot to say about the reality star’s summer makeover with some calling it ‘gorgeous’, while some weren’t so keen.

‘Looks amazing x x much.more natural and softer look than the black hair x x love it!!,’ one fan wrote.

While another agreed: ‘So beautiful, so gorgeous. You’re really stunning steph 🙂 xx’.

However one unhappy follower wrote: ‘Prefer your hair red like u used to have in holllyoaks

‘I prefer you dark, looks more classy,’ another added, while a third said: ‘You look far better with dark hair.’

But we’re sure Steph’s hair makeover is the last thing on her mind after it was reported that she’s had a huge bust-up with her family over baby Caben’s name.

I🖤U @jeremymcconnellcooke Amazing leotard @lasulaboutique A post shared by 🅢🅣🅔🅟🅗🅐🅝🅘🅔 I AM STEPH (@stephaniedavis88) on May 29, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

According to The Sun, the feud began after Jeremy, 27, insisted their son should have his surname rather than sticking with Steph’s.



But apparently, the Irish model’s demand ‘doesn’t sit well’ with the Davis clan who are still wary of Jez coming back into Steph’s life after she went through the pregnancy alone.

Eeek! Will these two ever live a drama-free life?