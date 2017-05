Erm, this is awkward for Steremy

Stephanie Davis and Jeremy McConnell might have their critics but itโ€™s not stopped them from showing their love in some new Instagram photos.

Unfortunately one of the coupleโ€™s cosy new shots together has come under fire from fans whoโ€™ve spotted something pretty embarrassing in the backgroundโ€ฆ

At a first glance this snap of Steph, 24, and Jez, 27, standing outside with their arms around each other seems usual Steremy fare, right?

I๐Ÿ–คU @jeremymcconnellcooke Amazing leotard @lasulaboutique A post shared by ๐Ÿ ข๐Ÿ ฃ๐Ÿ ”๐Ÿ Ÿ๐Ÿ —๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ ˜๐Ÿ ” I AM STEPH (@stephaniedavis88) on May 29, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

But Instagram users looked a little closer and pointed out what looks very much like dog poo on the patio to their right. #Awkward

โ€˜Is that dog s*** on the path???๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚,โ€™ one commented on the photo, whilst another wrote: โ€˜lol at the dog poo on the path behind them.โ€™

Meanwhile one posted: โ€˜Need to pick up the dog ๐Ÿ’ฉโ€™

Oh dear. Not everyone was focused on the unfortunate background sight though – others were distracted by Steremyโ€™s dress sense, namely Jezโ€™s bleached-look ripped jeans.

โ€˜You look great steph! but your friend jeans are unfortunate..,โ€™ one unimpressed follower said. Another added: โ€˜Wtf is he wearing!โ€™

Despite the focus on these other elements on the picture from fans, Steph made her caption all about her relationship with Jez.

โ€˜I๐Ÿ–คU @jeremymcconnellcooke,โ€™ the actress wrote.

She went on to post another snap of them cuddling up indoors and captioned it: โ€˜My hunโ€™

My hun๐Ÿ–ค A post shared by ๐Ÿ ข๐Ÿ ฃ๐Ÿ ”๐Ÿ Ÿ๐Ÿ —๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ ˜๐Ÿ ” I AM STEPH (@stephaniedavis88) on May 29, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

Baby son Caben didnโ€™t miss out on the action either and Steph posed for a picture with him in her arms.

โ€˜My ray of sunshine ๐Ÿ’›,โ€™ the former Hollyoaks star wrote.

My ray of sunshine ๐Ÿ’› Thankyou @foreversewing for Cabens cool outfits ๐Ÿ’› For all asking my super cool leotard is from @lasulaboutique A post shared by ๐Ÿ ข๐Ÿ ฃ๐Ÿ ”๐Ÿ Ÿ๐Ÿ —๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ ˜๐Ÿ ” I AM STEPH (@stephaniedavis88) on May 29, 2017 at 12:49pm PDT

The mixed reaction to Steph and Jeremyโ€™s loved-up photos come after a tumultuous few weeks in their reignited romance.

Earlier this month the on-off pair reportedly called it quits when Jeremy appeared in court to respond to charges of assault and criminal damage following an incident at Stephanieโ€™s Liverpool home. He pleaded guilty to damaging property belonging to Steph but denied assaulting her.

They blocked each other on social media but were seemingly back together again within a few days.

Letโ€™s hope things stay harmonious between Steremy this time.