Stephanie Davis returns to Twitter with sexy bikini snap – as ex Jeremy McConnell enjoys dinner with Love Island star

The reality star deleted her account last week

Telly star, Stephanie Davis has dealt with A LOT of social media drama over the past few months.

As well as following and unfollowing ex boyfriend, Jeremy McConnell more times than we can even remember, the new mum recently launched into a series of negative tweets about her former beau before completely deleting her account on Friday.

Setting her Twitter profile to private, the former Hollyoaks star renamed the page ‘deleted’ and removed her profile picture by replacing it with a blank white space.

But after only a couple of days away from the account, on Sunday the 24-year-old returned to change her profile picture again – this time to a snap of herself on the beach.

With her wet hair falling to one side, Steph can be seen posing in her bikini as she looks off in to the distance.

The CBB star – who is mum of six-month-old Caben-Albi – then changed her header image to a close up photo of her eyes.

The mum-of-one also posted a series of photos on Instagram over the weekend, including this adorable shot of her little one.

Seemingly putting her recent troubles behind her, Steph described being with the tot as her ‘happy place’ and captioned the sweet photo: ‘Most beautiful thing I ever did see. Milk and cuddles fast asleep on Mummy. My happy place. Best thing in the whole world.’

Most beautiful thing I ever did see💙 Milk and cuddles fast asleep on Mummy💙 My happy place. Best thing in the whole world 💙 A post shared by 🅢🅣🅔🅟🅗🅐🅝🅘🅔 I AM STEPH (@stephaniedavis88) on Jul 8, 2017 at 2:26pm PDT

Steph’s return to social media comes just after Jez was spotted going for dinner in Ireland with former Love Island hopeful Shannen Reilly McGrath.

The Irish model hung out with longtime pal Shannen after she was dumped from the Spanish villa following a steamy kiss with Marcel Sommerville.

Along with a bunch of pals, the pair enjoyed dinner at an Asian restaurant in Dublin.

Former Islander, Shannen recently told OK! magazine: ‘We went for food with a few friends to see how he is.’

Before adding: ‘He’s still very upset, absolutely heartbroken.’

The former CBB pair’s turbulent relationship came to an end last week after Steph was arrested for allegedly attacking her on-off boyfriend at a London hotel, but has since been released on bail.

Let’s hope these two can finally sort out their differences for the sake of baby Caben.