Steph wowed her fans with this emotional song

Stephanie Davis may have hit the headlines for her turbulent personal life, but now the actress has reminded fans how she rose to fame to start with.

The former Hollyoaks star – who shares son Caben-Albi with ex Jeremy McConnell – delighted followers when she shared a video showing herself singing a self-written love song.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

In the emotional clip, 24-year-old Steph can be seen sitting at a piano playing the heartfelt tune named ‘Tears fell for you’ – and the lyrics are pretty telling.

With lines such as: ‘The love that you gave to me ain’t what it’s supposed to be’, and ‘I want to be happy, but you made me cry’, fans have been left wondering whether Steph may have taken inspiration from her rocky romance with Jeremy.

Have a listen for yourselves!

Late night Sunday singing🎶 Song I wrote called tears fell for you.🎶❤ excuse the piano needs tuning a bit haha A post shared by 🅢🅣🅔🅟🅗🅐🅝🅘🅔 (@stephaniedavis88) on Oct 15, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

And fans rushed to praise the impressive video, which has been viewed more than 200k times!

‘You sound amazing. I can’t wait to hear your new music. X’, one gushed.



Another added: ‘Beautiful voice but I can hear so much pain in you.’

Although one fan seemed to hint it wasn’t written about the star’s recent heartbreak, as they clarified: ‘Guys she made this in 2014‘.

Steph and former flame Jeremy have had a turbulent relationship after they met in thehouse last year.

After a very bitter break up just a few months later, the pair then went on to reunite after the birth of their first child together.

MORE: Awww! Stephanie Davis melts fans’ hearts with the CUTEST photo of baby Caben

Unfortunately, it didn’t last long and Steremy split again after they were both arrested on two separate occasions of assault.

Since then, the pair seemed to have moved on and while Steph is apparently dating former TOWIE star Ricky Rayment, Irish model Jeremy is also rumoured to be in a new relationship.

Let’s hope Steph is now happy!