Looks like Steph won't be making her big comeback on the show

Stephanie Davis has had a tough few weeks and now it seems that her hopes of a big TV comeback have been dashed.

The 24-year-old actress had reportedly been keen to appear on Strictly Come Dancing this year but has been ‘snubbed’ by the team behind the hit show, it’s been claimed.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

Stephanie Davis posts ADORABLE photo with Caben at the zoo

‘Stephanie was hoping the talks that were taking place with Strictly Come Dancing would see her taking part in this year’s show,’ a friend says.

‘But unfortunately they didn’t want to be associated with her at this moment in time so have quashed any chance of her appearing now or in the future.’

It comes after Steph’s ex-boyfriend Jeremy McConnell was found guilty of attacking her at his trial last week, though escaped prison as he was handed a suspended sentence.

The former Hollyoaks star – who has seven-month-old baby son Caben by Jeremy – also revealed last week that she suffered a miscarriage two weeks ago.

After such a rough time Steph is said to be very disappointed that she won’t be making a comeback on Strictly.

‘She is devastated, she was hoping this could be her big comeback!’ the pal tells The Sun. ‘It’s just another set back she didn’t need along with the charges hanging over her with the assault on Jez.’

A rep for Steph has spoken out about the claims and says: ‘She was not dropped from the show.’

Steph’s no stranger to dancing on a BBC programme given that she got her big break on talent show Over The Rainbow in 2010.

The show saw Andrew Lloyd Webber search for a star to play Dorothy in his production of The Wizard Of Oz and Steph was a finalist but was eliminated in week 5.

Shortly afterwards she landed a role on Hollyoaks and went on to become a reality star when she appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, during which her tumultuous romance with Jeremy began.