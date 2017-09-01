The actress has broken her silence

Stephanie Davis has broken her silence after worrying reports emerged suggesting she’d gone ‘missing’.

The mum-of-one spoke out via social media on Thursday night following a few days without posting anything and reassured her fans in a Twitter message that she’s okay.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Stephanie Davis pays emotional tribute to fans and single parents

Steph, 24, replied to a fan who had Tweeted: ‘Just read an article that you have gone missing. the only place you need to be is with your handsome boy’

In response to this the actress posted a crying with laughter emoji and wrote: ‘over my head babe, boring x’

She also shared a sweet photo of baby son Caben on both Twitter and Instagram to further end the speculation.

😘💋 A post shared by 🅢🅣🅔🅟🅗🅐🅝🅘🅔 (@stephaniedavis88) on Aug 31, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT

It comes after a report emerged earlier on Thursday in which it was claimed that Steph had caused concern amongst her loved ones as they were struggling to track her down.

‘Friends are increasingly concerned about Steph, she has gone off the radar and isn’t answering anyone’s calls,’ a source had told Mirror Online. ‘Everyone thinks she is ignoring everybody and is fine but for some reason she doesn’t want to speak to her mates who were there for her when it mattered.

‘We just want Steph to keep in touch – she is such a great mum and all we want to do is be there for her.’

Days earlier Steph had been seen on social media partying with a friend at Liverpool’s Cavern Club over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Fans have been sending messages to the former Hollyoaks star after she came back online to let everyone know that she’s okay.

‘So glad you are safe Steph 💓 You are an amazing Mummy….keep going and keep smiling…,’ one follower commented.

Another wrote: ‘So pls to hear fm Steph&Caben’

It all comes after a difficult few weeks for Steph after ex-boyfriend Jeremy McConnell was convicted last month of assaulting her in an incident at her home in March, though avoided jail as he was given a suspended sentence.

Steph also recently revealed that she sadly suffered a miscarriage in July.