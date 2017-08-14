Prepare to have your heart melted...

Stephanie Davis has had a tough week but she’s put it all behind her by enjoying the cutest day out with baby Caben.

The actress took her seven-month-old son on a trip to the zoo over the weekend and posted a seriously adorable photo as they shared a cuddle at the venue.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

Jeremy McConnell AVOIDS prison for assaulting Stephanie Davis

Steph, 24, holds a smiling Caben in her arms and looks at him lovingly in the snap.

‘Had an absolute Lovely day with the family taking Caben to the zoo to see the animals🐯🐫🐗🐳🐙Just lovely💕,’ the former Hollyoaks star captioned the picture.

‘How beautiful is my boy, so lucky, just a dream😍💙 ps everyone asking where my top is from, it’s from @d.stressedx absolutely love it💛’

It comes just days after Steph’s ex-boyfriend Jeremy McConnell avoided jail after being found guilty of assaulting her at her home in March.

Jeremy, 27, was given a suspended prison sentence as the judge ruled that he had ’27 years of previous good character’.

A restraining order was also passed which means that the Irishman – who is the father of Steph’s son Caben – must stay away from Steph for three years.

Steph didn’t attend court to see Jeremy given his sentence on Friday but a statement from her was read out during the hearing in which she said the attack had made her feel a ‘nervous wreck’.

She hasn’t commented on her former boyfriend’s sentence but it’s been reported that she’s ‘devastated’ that Jeremy avoided jail.

Steph also spoke just a few days ago of how she suffered a miscarriage last month which left her heartbroken.

Following all of this stress fans are thrilled to see her and Caben looking so happy on their day out.

‘what a lovely photo of u both Canban is so handsome u are an amazing woman so brave & strong lots of love,’ one admirer commented on the post.

Another wrote: ‘Beautiful picture. Keep on smiling @stephaniedavis88_ u will get there’