WOAH! Stephanie Davis grinds against the floor in raunchy dancing video

Steph's getting back to what she loves...

Stephanie Davis is putting her ups and downs behind her by getting back to what she loves – dance.

The actress gave fans a glimpse at a routine she’s been working on in an Instagram video on Tuesday and caused quite a stir as it’s seriously RAUNCHY.

In the footage Steph wears jogging bottoms, high-heeled boots and a cropped tee as she shows off her moves to explicit Chris Brown track Sex You Back To Sleep before grinding against the floor in a particularly racy move. Woah.

‘Back to what I love🖤,’ the 24-year-old captioned the clip. ‘The beautiful @lisafxox choreography!

‘Looking forward to my next class. Should have filmed before we were tired and my hat was falling off ha! #chrisbrown #booty #highheels #F**Kyoubacktosleepgirl #feelinggurrrrd’

Many of Steph’s fans praised her for her skills and encouraged her to keep on going with it.

‘Yess Steph!! Work it girll!!’ one fan commented, whilst another wrote: ‘Good to see u doing the things you obviously love again!’

Meanwhile others wondered if it could be a sign of her next career move.

‘Now all you need to do is bring out a single and a good dance routine to follow @stephaniedavis88,’ one admirer posted.

Not everyone was supportive though and some followers were left cringing, prompting others to come to her defence.

‘People hating saying she can’t dance? Well she is getting back into it leave her alone. She can probs dance better than you haters anyways,’ a social media user argued.

It comes after former Hollyoaks star Steph revealed during a chat on ITV’s Lorraine last week that she’s keen to return to performing following a tumultuous two years in her personal life.

The TV star has become known for the dramas in her love life due to her up and down relationship with ex Jeremy McConnell, which resulted in the birth of their son Caben in January 2017.

‘I really want to get back into acting,’ Steph explained to Lorraine Kelly about her future plans. ‘I’m a good actress.’