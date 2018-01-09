The star has shared some very telling info about her new love

It’s fair to say former Celebrity Big Brother star Stephanie Davis has had a pretty tough year.

The mum-of-one suffered a turbulent split from her ex Jeremy McConnell over the summer after the pair met in the CBB house back in 2016.

Irish model, Jez was later convicted of beating the Hollyoaks actress and spent 34 days in prison.

However, it looks like Steph is putting the past behind her in 2018 as she’s now hinted at a brand new romance!

The telly star – who shares one-year-old son Caben with Jez – posted a sweet message on Monday about a ‘boy who makes me smile.’

Taking to Instagram, 24-year-old Steph wrote: ‘So there’s this boy, and the way he laughs makes me smile, and the way he talks gives me butterflies, and everything about him makes me happy.’

She also added a blushing emoji, a love heart eye and a heart. Ooo la la.

😊😍❤️ A post shared by 🅢🅣🅔🅟🅗🅐🅝🅘🅔 (@stephaniedavis88) on Jan 8, 2018 at 12:38pm PST

If that wasn’t proof enough that Steph has found a new love, the actress then changed her profile picture on the social media site to a photo of a mystery man. Hmm…

And the hints haven’t gone unnoticed by Steph’s 825k followers, who rushed to wish the star well in her rumoured new relationship.

‘Awwww so this is where you’ve been! so happy for you what a turn around’, gushed one follower.

Another speculated: ‘Is that is a new BF I spy @stephaniedavis88 I am so happy for you, you deserve this so much! Wish you both lots of happiness’.

While a third added: ‘So happy for you. And he looks a hunk.’

While Steph is yet to reveal who her new mystery boyfriend is – with The Mirror reporting that his name is Jake – we’re sure the CBB star will share a couples selfie in no time.

Meanwhile, Steph is just about to celebrate her little boy Caben’s first birthday this month after she welcomed him on 13th January 2017.

And the celeb mum recently reached out for her fans help in choosing him the perfect birthday cake ahead of the big day, Tweeting: ‘Anyone know a cake shop in Liverpool that does cool kids cakes? Please let me know. S xx’.

Happy (almost) birthday, Caben! We’re sure it’s going to be a great year for both mum and son.