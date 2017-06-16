‘She’ll get in any guy’s pants’: Stephanie Davis HITS BACK at Marnie Simpson in brutal Big Brother chat

This celeb fight does not seem to be slowing down

It’s clash of the reality stars as Stephanie Davis has taken a huge swipe at Geordie Shore‘s Marnie Simpson… AGAIN!

Now, if you haven’t been following this epic war of words between the stars, it all started when Steph accused Marnie and ex-Lewis Bloor of ‘copying’ her relationship with Jeremy McConnell on Celebrity Big Brother.

Obviously the outspoken Newcastle lass wasn’t about to take the words lying down and hit back in her column for Star Magazine, calling the former Hollyoaks actress ‘attention seeking’ and ‘a mess’. Ouch…

Anyway, with Steph back as Big Brother‘s resident agony aunt, she just couldn’t help but take another dig at her famous sparring partner during a Facebook live chat.

The star – who shares three-month-old, Caben Albi with ex Jeremy – was asked if she thought any of the current BB housemates would get naughty in the house.

And cue the Marnie-bashing.

Pretending to not know who the Geordie star was, 24-year-old, Steph responded: ‘100% that what’s her name.. Marnie is it? I don’t know.

‘I think she will 100% try and get in any guy’s pants really…

She added: ‘Maybe to either miff off Lewis Bloor or just for a bit of air time.’

Eeek!

And Steph wasn’t done there as the mum-of-one then went on to slam Marnie even more in her BB column in The Mirror, writing: ‘I think Marnie’s just dying for any press really. So yeah, she’s taken that chance because she’s desperate at the moment.’



Before claiming she ‘jumped on’ fellow housemate, Lotan Carter ‘to make Lewis jealous’.

Well, that escalated VERY quickly…

Although we’re not so sure VIP housemate, Marnie will be too pleased to hear what’s being said about her, especially considering she recently slammed Steph in her own Star magazine column.

‘I didn’t go through the hardest six months of my life just to be like Steph – is she for real?’ the 25-year-old wrote last week.



‘Why would anyone want to copy Steph? She’s a mess. I’d do anything to avoid being like her. She obviously only made these comments to get attention.’



OKAY, is anyone else picturing a VERY fiery showdown if these two come face-to-face on Big Brother?