The actress is planning to return to what made her famous

Stephanie Davis might have become known for the drama in her personal life but sheโ€™s just reminded fans of the talent that made her famous in the first place.

The actress posted a clip of herself performing ballet as a child to Instagram on Thursday and left fans gobsmacked by her impressive abilities.

In the clip Steph, 24, is seen dancing at the front of a group on stage and shows off some deft footwork as she takes a turn alongside another young girl.

The production ends in the sound of applause from the audience and Steph clearly has fond memories of it, so much so that sheโ€™s determined to go back to her performing roots.

โ€˜Back to my ballet days, little one on the left in blue at the front that’s me๐Ÿ’™,โ€™ the mum-of-one captioned the footage.

โ€˜Can’t wait to get back to Dance. @rebeccagiulietta how little are we! Ballerinas ๐Ÿ’™ Thankyou @fastiggic for sending me this ๐Ÿ’™๐Ÿ’ƒ๐Ÿผ Getting back to what I do best, dancing , singing and acting! ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿฝ๐Ÿ’•โ€™

Steph certainly has the support of her fans with this goal as many were left stunned by her dance skills.

โ€˜Oh my goodness! You are amazing! โค๏ธ,โ€™ one admirer commented, whilst another added: โ€˜Very very talented girl!! focus and hard work and the sky’s the limit โค๏ธโค๏ธโ€™

Meanwhile one wrote: โ€˜oh wow, you need to get back on the stage, love thisโ€™

It comes a day after Steph hinted that sheโ€™s ready to focus on the positives in life following a tough few months.

The former Hollyoaks star posted a photo of herself admiring a lake and wrote: โ€˜Life is a beautiful thing. Let go of the things you can’t control. Change the things you can to better yourself.

โ€˜Forgive yourself and others, to set yourself free. Live freely and know that your path has already been decided for you.

โ€˜Be thankful for the things you have instead of he things you haven’t. Look for the positives in every situation.

โ€˜Be thankful for your life, do things that Make YOU happy. Make the rest of your life, he best of your life๐Ÿ’• #myhigherpower #freespirit #thankyoulord๐Ÿ’•โ€™

Last month Steph faced a dramatic few weeks when ex-boyfriend Jeremy McConnell was convicted of assaulting her in an incident at her home in March.

Around the time of the trial the Celebrity Big Brother star – who has eight-month-old son Caben from the relationship – also revealed that sheโ€™d suffered a miscarriage in July.

Before all of the drama surrounding her personal life Steph made a name for herself as a singer and actress, having appeared in BBC talent show Over The Rainbow before going on to star in Hollyoaks as Sinead Oโ€™Connor.

Itโ€™s good to see Steph getting back on track after a dramatic few months.