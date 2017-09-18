The reality stars have received quite a backlash

Stephanie Pratt has angrily hit out after her new relationship with Love Island’s Jonny Mitchell sparked a big backlash.

The Made In Chelsea star was forced to defend the blossoming romance over the weekend as she and Jonny marked one month together on holiday, with Steph suggesting that he’s different to how he previously came across on television.

‘Wow everyone needs to chill – it’s an edited show…,’ Steph, 31, told her Twitter followers on Sunday. ‘think I would actually be with someone who’s not an absolute gentleman to me’

Earlier she had posted a selfie with Jonny, 26, on their trip to Bali and wrote: ‘1 month with this #feminist 🥂😂😍 #london #Croatia #bali #hatersgonnahate✌ @jonny_mitchell1991’

The American star also shared a photo of an anniversary message from Jonny (which had mistakenly been written as ‘Happy 5th Anniversary’ – awks) and defended the romance again after more negative comments.

‘He’s so horrible to me! No you guys are … let me be happy ffs,’ Steph captioned the photo.

It comes after some social media users left remarks slating the relationship on Steph’s photos, with one reading: ‘I can’t deal sorry, you could do so much better. He’s an idiot.’

‘Sorry I just threw up in my mouth a little,’ one added, whilst another said: ‘actually gone down my reputation.’

The controversy has kept on coming and Steph says she’s baffled by the ongoing backlash.

‘Sooooo the world is at war- no one has a sense of humour- and bullying is the new thing… fantastic,’ she Tweeted.

‘Literally can’t believe this – there was a bomb in london on Friday and this is what people are putting their hate towards’

Meanwhile Jonny has praised his new girl for standing up for him, having commented on Twitter that she’s ‘so lovely’ for speaking out against their critics.

The former Islander also seemed to poke fun at the hate he gets when he shared that month anniversary photo with Steph and wrote: ‘Happy 1 month with the only woman who doesn’t hate me 😂😂😂🥂🥂🥂🎉’

Eek, we’re intrigued to see how this romance pans out after both Jonny and Steph dated some other well-known faces in the past.

During his time on Love Island Jonny famously became close to Camilla Thurlow before eventually turning his attentions to Tyla Carr instead.

It was Chyna Ellis who he had a flirtation with post-villa but this ended awkwardly when he appeared to dump her live on the reunion show. Eek.

Meanwhile Steph has previously dated TOWIE’s Joey Essex – who she co-starred on Celebs Go Dating with – and fellow MIC star Spencer Matthews.