The reality star is feeling concerned

Made In Chelsea star Stephanie Pratt has voiced her concerns after being left shaken by a local stabbing.

The reality star took to Twitter on Tuesday following an incident very close to where she lives and sent her best wishes to the victim.

‘Oh goodness there was a stabbing on my street earlier today,’ Steph, 31, told her followers.

‘this daily violence in our backyards is so scary… be safe everyone

‘I hope he makes a full recovery’

Shortly afterwards she revealed that there had in fact been two incidents nearby and reached out to MIC co-star Louise Thompson to encourage her to be vigilant.

‘@LouiseAThompson not sure if u saw-two stabbings today next to us- one on Wandsworth Rd during the day and kings at 730!! Be safe,’ the American star posted.

Steph received messages from her fans wishing her well following the news, with one writing: ‘Please stay safe blessed it be’

Another added: ‘It is scary I will pray for you.’

Following Steph’s message a post from the Kensington and Chelsea police updates Twitter account appeared to refer to one of the incidents she had spoken about.

’16-year-old youth stabbed in Kings Road, #Chelsea is now in a stable condition. Cordons will be lifted shortly. CID continue to deal,’ the post read.

Steph seemed to be in a reflective mood around the time of her Tweets as she shared a thoughtful Instagram post with her fans.

The former The Hills star posted a quote reading: ‘It isn’t true that you live only once. You only die once. You live lots of times if you know how.’

Recently Steph seems to have been living life to the full as she enjoys a blossoming romance with Love Island star Jonny Mitchell, with the pair sharing lots of loved-up selfies since they went public on holiday in Bali together last month.