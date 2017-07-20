We don't know what to believe any more

They may have been gushing about moving in together just last week, but on Wednesday evening TV’s most controversial couple Stephen Bear and Charlotte Crosby announced they were calling time on their six month relationship already.

Yup, the pair fell for each other’s *uh-hem* charm filming their show Just Tattoo Of Us, but after talking marriage and babies to anyone who’ll listen, Bear revealed the short-lived romance was over.

Taking to Twitter, the CBB winner broke the news with a shocking statement, telling his 283k followers: ‘Me and @Charlottegshore are over … you heard it here first.’

We didn’t see THAT coming!

However, while some fans rushed to support the 27-year-old given his history of pulling pranks, many people weren’t convinced that Bear was telling the truth.

‘I’m calling b***s**t!’ said one unconvinced fan.

While another annoyed follower said: ‘We all know it’s a joke but why even tweet something like this it’s not funny.’

‘You are the biggest wind up merchant bear not a chance have ye split,’ chimed in a third.

While a fourth added: ‘If you actually believe this then you haven’t watched enough of Bear.’

And it looks fans of the pair were right to be sceptical as Charlotte later replied to the Tweet, cheekily commenting: ‘July FOOLS’, before adding: ‘Cuddles with @ stephen_bear before our holiday is everything # NearlnHolidayMode’.

You almost had us fooled there, guys…