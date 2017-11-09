It looks like Charlotte isn't bothered one bit by Bear quitting their show

They’ve had one of the most turbulent reality TV romances EVER – but it looks like Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear are over for good this time.

Not only did Char dramatically remove all traces of her ex from social media – which is the equivalent of throwing your exes stuff out of the window – now Bear, 27, has reportedly quit Just Tattoo Of Us.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

The CBB star hosted the MTV reality show alongside his Geordie ex-girlfriend for two series’ but is now said to have pulled out due to his busy work schedule.

‘Bear has been offered another gig and the dates clashed with Just Tattoo Of Us filming so he has decided to leave,’ a source told The Sun.

MORE: Charlotte Crosby makes a HUGE change on social media after bitter Stephen Bear split

‘MTV tried their best to come up with a solution but it just wasn’t possible.’

The insider added: ‘Once Bear was offered the other job, producers knew it was only a matter of time before he quit the show.’

But it looks like 27-year-old Charlotte isn’t bothered one bit by the news her ex has chosen to ditch their show, as she decided to strip completely NAKED on Snapchat.

Yup, sharing a raunchy video with her followers on Wednesday evening, the CBB winner can be seen running through an apartment wearing nothing but a pair of thigh high boots as she gives the camera a cheeky wiggle.

The Newcastle lass clearly doesn’t have a care in the world as she dances around a bathroom in the short clip, with her long brunette hair swishing from side to side.

And the sexy snaps didn’t end there, and Charlotte continued to show Bear what he’s missing with a load more shots from the calendar photoshoot – including THIS amazing underwear pic.

It looks like the telly star is definitely embracing the single life as she then enjoyed a wild night out with some of her Geordie pals including Marnie Simpson and her new boyfriend Casey Johnson.

It comes after Char completely erased all traces of Bear from her Instagram account earlier this week, which was previously full of pics from couple’s one year relationship.

The star later wrote to her 3.23 million Twitter followers: ‘Erase it all. Like it didn’t exist. And start again.’

It looks like these two are finally moving on!