Stephen is taking a break from social media

Stephen Bear has been left distraught after he woke up to find his nine-week-old puppy had died.

The Celebrity Big Brother star welcomed Wolverine to the family just a few weeks ago and even had a tattoo of the pooch tattooed on his neck.

But this morning, Bear announced the heartbreaking news that he found his beloved pet dead in its blanket.

Taking to his Instagram page with a video montage of the adorable puppy played over Frank Sinatra’s L-O-V-E, Bear told his fans he was taking a break from social media.

‘In life nothing really upsets me’, the star wrote.

‘But to find my wolverine this morning dead in his blanket has left me broken’.

Before adding: ‘I will be off social media for a few days . R.I.P my boy . I love you’.

While the telly star didn’t reveal what caused the tragic death, fans were quick to offer their condolences as one wrote: ‘So sorry for the loss of your puppy fur baby’.

While another commented: ‘Omg so very sorry to hear @stevie_bear .. my heart breaks 4u’.

It comes after Charlotte Crosby‘s ex got a permanent tattoo tribute to Wolverine after the pup underwent an operation to amputate his leg last week.

Following Wolverine’s trip to the vet, Bear told his followers on Instagram: ‘My boy is back. He’s chilling, he’s in good hands. He survived the operation.

‘I love him with all my heart.’

The little doggy was even due to get a brother later this month, with Bear sharing a snap of another puppy he’s adopted called Logan.

‘Picking up Wolverine’s new best friend in 3 weeks… meet Logan,’ he wrote on Monday.

And Bear’s girlfriend, Ellie O’Donnell also shared her sadness as she took to Instagram with a sweet video of her boyfriend and the pup.

‘Woken up to the saddest news today unfortunately little wolverine has passed away’, she wrote next to the clip.

Explaining the pooch’s condition, she went on: ‘He was a little fighter, born with an illness leading to lots of vet treatments even getting his little arm amputated but unfortunately it wasn’t enough and it got the better of him.

‘I’m so sad, he was the sweetest little thing and has been through so much. Thinking of you @stevie_bear keep your head up you did everything you could xx’.

AW! RIP Wolverine.