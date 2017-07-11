Awks! Stephen Bear gets tattoo for ex Jemma Lucy REMOVED after she slams his relationship with Charlotte Crosby

Oh it's awkward...

As reality star couples go, it doesn’t get much more outrageous than Geordie Shore‘s, Charlotte Crosby and her CBB beau, Stephen Bear.

But despite the whole nation airing on the side of caution when it comes to their controversial romance – the celeb pair seem happier than ever, posting more loved-up selfies than we can count.

And it looks like Ex On The Beach star, Bear is keen to show his Newcastle lass just how much she means to him by having a tattoo removed of his former girlfriend.

Who just so happens to be a certain Jemma Lucy…

Yup, Bear and ex love Jemma – who dated in 2016 – each have the outline of the side of a heart on their thumbs, which forms a complete love heart when put together.

But with the former flames not exactly on good terms any more it looks like the 27-year-old is removing all traces of his fellow Ex On The Beach star.

And obviously Bear documented the whole ink-removing process on his Instagram page, posting a video of the painful lasering.

Talking in the clip, Bear tells his followers: ‘So today I’m getting a tattoo removed, it’s gonna be pretty painful. Wish me luck.’

Visited @chris_new_look_laser_treatment to get my tattooed removed ! What a job he's done 🙌 check him out guys 🐾 A post shared by Stephen Hollywood Bear (@stevie_bear) on Jul 8, 2017 at 5:07am PDT

Bear’s tattoo removal comes after his committed girlfriend Charlotte decided to take the plunge back in May and remove the matching inking she and her ex Mitch Jenkins got.

And although Stephen’s ex Jemma is yet to have her half of the tattoo removed – we think she’ll be booking an appointment with the laser specialists VERY soon – especially after slamming the pair’s relationship a little while ago.

According to The Sun, the reality pro thinks Bear’s romance with Charlotte will last just ‘months’. Awks!

But with the Just Tattoo Of Us pair recently moving into a new home together and even talking BABIES, it looks like these two are in it for the long haul.