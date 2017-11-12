Steps’ Claire Richards loses even MORE weight!

The queen of yo-yo dieting is looking fab

She’s famed for years of yo-yo dieting, but last week Steps singer Claire Richards showed off what looks like even more weight loss and she looks incredible.

Performing the band’s new single on ITV’s This Morning, Claire, 40, showcased her noticeably slimmer figure in a figure-hugging mesh top and black leggings.

The star famously dropped six stone around three years ago, shrinking to a size 10.

But with rehearsals in full swing for the band’s upcoming 20th anniversary tour – which kicks off later this month – it looks like the energetic dance routines have already begun to work their magic – as Claire appears to have lost even more weight.

And fans were quick to notice the singer’s body transformation. They took to social media to compliment Claire on her new look- saying she looked better than in Steps’ heyday.

‘Omg Claire you have just been my inspiration to lose weight, you look absolutely stunning!!!!’ one said.

‘Stunning. Think you’re better now than you were when Steps first got together,’ another added.

This follows the star’s well-documented weight battle, which has seen her fluctuate from a size 10 at her smallest to a size 20 at her biggest.

Speaking out about the reasons behind her recent six-stone weight loss, the mum-of-two confessed she wanted to have a third baby with husband, Reece Hill.

She explained, ‘We decided that we wanted to try for another baby and me being overweight was causing us a lot of problems, so I went to see the doctor and he advised that I lose weight.’

Claire added that she achieved her new look by cutting back on portions and limiting her calorie intake to around 1,500.

And whilst she’s yet to conceive, Claire – mum to Daisy, seven, and Charlie, nine – revealed it was a huge turning point in her body battle and that she’s never looked back since.

Claire said, ‘Portion sizes have always been my downfall. I never needed to eat the amount of food I did – I eat a fraction of what I used to now.’

‘I hope I’ve broken the cycle but I think I’ve learned my lesson by saying: ‘This time it’s for good’.