The pair have even hinted they may collaborate together...

It’s a bromance you may not have expected – but Stormzy has struck up a friendship with Boyzone’s very own, Ronan Keating.

The Grime artist couldn’t contain his excitement as he admitted to a star-studded crowd at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards on Tuesday that he had met one of his idols.

Collecting his award for solo artist of the year didn’t seem to top his run-in with Ronan either.

Admitting his was ‘a little bit drunk’, he told the crowd at the Tate Modern: ‘It’s such a blessing to be here. In a room full of so many legends, I got a selfie with Ronan Keating, are you mad?’

He later tweeted: ‘At these events I just run up to everyone and beg it man just met Ronan Keaton are you mad (sic).’

The affection seemed to be returned by the Boyzone star, who attended the bash with his wife, Storm.

He even hinted there could be a potential collaboration in the works after alluding that they spoke about making music together.

Now that is a song we would LOVE to hear.

‘Congrats on the award. Now let’s get that Tune happening. Enjoy your night man,’ Ronan tweeted.

It seems Ronan was the star attraction of the night as Oasis legend Liam Gallagher also expressed his delight at meeting the Irish singer.

When he collected his rock ‘n’ roll star award, he said: ‘A lot of people have got a lot to say these days and obviously I have but not tonight because I’ve drunk a little bit too much champagne.

‘As Stormzy said, you’ve got a selfie with Ronan Keating, I got a handshake off him.’

It’s clear Ronan is full of Irish charm…