This cringey old footage has re-emerged...

Strictly’s Alexandra Burke has found herself at the centre of an internet storm after cringey footage of her making a shock claim in an interview resurfaced.

Footage has been doing the rounds from a chat the 29-year-old did on ITV’s Daybreak back in 2012, in which she appears to take the credit for bringing the phrase ‘elephant in the room’ to the UK after hearing it in the States.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Strictly’s Alexandra Burke hits out at ‘fake stories’ amid ‘meltdown’ reports

Discussing the inspiration behind her song Elephant, Alexandra explained: ‘It’s really a metaphor. I was actually going through a situation last year when I was dating someone and it just wasn’t going according to plan.

‘Clearly nobody wanted to talk about it and there was an elephant in the room.

‘I’d never heard of the saying before until I did my writing camp for the album. It’s a very American saying so I thought, why not be the first person to bring it over here and make it into a song?’

Social media users have been poking fun at the clip, with one quipping on Twitter: ‘Will forever be thankful for Alexandra Burke bringing the saying “an elephant in the room” to the UK.’

‘Cringe,’ another commented, whilst one said: ‘It’s like when Alexandra Burke brought ‘elephant in the room’ to our shores. These people are heroes.’

However, some fans aren’t happy at the footage being brought up again and have defended Alexandra.

‘Why can’t everybody just be kind. @alexandramusic is just wonderful,’ one follower wrote.

It comes after the 29-year-old spoke out on Monday following reports that she had a ‘meltdown’ after ending up in the Strictly dance-off on Sunday’s programme. There were also clams that she’d had a ‘heated row’ with dance partner Gorka Marquez.

‘Because it’s really hard to read lies. I have to say something…,’ Alexandra posted.

‘after the show on the weekend I actually WASN’T in the green room. I was in the physio room treating an injury and then went home.

‘NO meltdown… just happy that we made it through another week’

This weekend the former X Factor winner will compete in the Strictly semi-final.