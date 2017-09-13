The singer is doing the show in tribute to her mother

Strictly Come Dancing star Alexandra Burke has shared a very emotional tribute to her late mum as she prepares to do the show in her honour.

The singer’s mother Melissa Bell, who was formerly a member of R&B group Soul II Soul, passed away aged 53 last month and it’s clear that Alexandra is finding it difficult to be without her.

On Wednesday morning the 29-year-old posted a photo of Melissa to Instagram and wrote: ‘❤️ My everything. How I miss you mummy’

Many of Alexandra’s fans sent messages of support following her moving post.

‘I am so sorry to hear of the passing of your Mother Alex, I know how important she was to you, your life and your musical career,’ one follower commented.

Another wrote: ‘A very beautiful lady and she must have been so proud of you’

Others have encouraged Alexandra to use her time on Strictly as a way to cope with her grief.

‘Strictly is going to be such a good support for you. Enjoy your time,’ one Instagram user posted, whilst another said: ‘Go to @bbcstrictly and make her shout to the angels around her: “THATS MY DAUGHTER” #soproud’

It comes as the former X Factor winner starts rehearsals for the show after vowing to continue as a tribute to Melissa.

Alexandra recently revealed that she’d put everything else on hold to focus on Strictly on the advice of her mum.

‘The moment that I found out that I was going to take part in Strictly, I cancelled everything,’ she told The Sun Online. ‘I cancelled my album, my single, recording, everything.

‘My mum always said to me “be great at one thing, and the rest will follow”.

‘When I was doing X Factor, she made me stop dancing and acting and said acting will follow and eight years later, acting followed with Bodyguard and Sister Act so she wasn’t wrong.

‘Then she said to me dancing will follow and of course I dance in videos and stuff, but now it has followed. My dream has followed.’

It was revealed on Saturday night’s launch show that Alexandra will dance with Gorka Marquez and the pair are busy preparing for their first performance.