There's a Strictly baby on the way!

Aston Merrygold has got a pretty exciting few months ahead – not only is he doing Strictly Come Dancing but he’s also going to become a dad!

The JLS star announced to his social media fans on Sunday that girlfriend Sarah Richards is pregnant with their first child and shared the news in a seriously adorable way.

Aston, 29, shared a cute photo of him and Sarah sitting at a table with a ‘reserved’ sign at a third seat and a mixture of pink and blue balloons attached to the chair.

A sign in the background reads ‘Could be pink, Could be blue, All we know is that we’re due! Jan 2018’

Awww. Aston is clearly over the moon and wrote a moving message about the moment he learned he was going to become a father.

‘On May 29th 2017 we found out that our lives were going to change forever!’ the singer wrote.

‘This secret has been so hard to keep, but I’m so excited to finally be able to share the news with everybody that me and my beautiful lady @sarahlourichards are going to be parents!!!!!! 😃❤🌍😍

‘I’m NEVER speechless but words can’t describe how I feel.. All I know is there’s no feeling like it!’

Aston has vowed to be the ‘best daddy’ to the tot and praised Sarah for making him the ‘happiest man ever’. Cute!

Sarah also revealed her excitement at their news and told Aston in a post on her page: ‘I can’t cope with what an amazing daddy you are goin to be, my heart is going to burst! Let the count down begin my baby 😬🙌🏽👶🏽🍼💑🎉🍾💗💙❤️🌎 #baby #comingsoon #20weeksandcounting #somuchlove’

Oh, and they also channelled a bit of a Strictly vibe by dancing to express their joy.

Thank you for all the love, u got us feeling like … 💃🏼🕺🏽💃🏼🕺🏽💃🏼🕺🏽#Thankful #feelingthelove #baby #comingsoon 👶🏽❤️@astonmerrygold A post shared by sarahlourichards (@sarahlourichards) on Sep 3, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT

Aston has received lots of congratulatory messages from fans as well as famous friends including JLS bandmate Marvin Humes.

Marvin – who has two kids with wife Rochelle – wrote: ‘Over the moon for my brother and sister @AstonMerrygold & @SarahLouRichards on the incredible news that Baby Merrygold is cooking! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 can’t wait to be an Uncle again!’

Former Strictly champ Louis Smith also sent his best wishes by commenting: ‘❤️❤️❤️❤️ congrats guys’

Aston’s news makes him the final member of JLS to become a daddy, with Marvin, JB Gill and Oritisé Williams all having welcomed children of their own.

Sending huge congrats to Aston and Sarah on this lovely news!