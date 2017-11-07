The Strictly drama continues!

It was THE most controversial Strictly Come Dancing elimination ever over the weekend as fan favourites to win, Aston Merrygold and his partner Janette Manrara were voted out.

Following a brutal score of FOUR from Craig Revel-Horwood and a decision to save Mollie King in the dance-off by head judge Shirley Ballas, the JLS singer became the latest celeb to be booted out of the competition.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

And we’re still not over it…

But after having a few days to come to terms with the news, now 29-year-old Aston has spoken out about receiving such harsh criticism from the judges.

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing fix row: Viewers BLAST head judge Shirley Ballas after SHOCK Aston Merrygold axing

As reported by The Mirror, The X Factor singer said: ‘When I watched it back I saw I laughed at the four. I didn’t realise it was that s**t.’

Despite finding himself near the bottom of the leader-board for the first time ever, Aston did say he respected Craig, adding: ‘He’s in that chair, giving scores for a reason.’

Meanwhile, Craig has also spoken out about his seemingly harsh score for the first time, insisting that he wasn’t to blame for Aston’s shock exit.

After former Strictly pro James Jordan blasted the shock mark as a ploy to have an all-female finale, Craig told The Sun: ‘We didn’t put him in the bottom two, the audience did.’

Addressing claims he gave them a low mark on purpose, the 52-year-old added: ‘That’s rubbish. I gave a list of what was wrong with it on the night. And Mollie did a better dance in the dance-off.’

In the wake of the HUGE reality TV upset, Strictly spin-off It Takes Two also got a bit emotional with host Zoe Ball fighting back the tears as she spoke to Aston about his departure.

After a montage of the couple’s best bits was shown, there was barely a dry eye in the house as Janette had to reach for the tissues.

AW! Now, excuse us while we go and watch Aston’s Week Two Salsa on repeat.