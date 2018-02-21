Eeeek! It's all kicked off over Brendan's axing

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing might not be on for another eight months, but it’s already causing a load of drama over the sacking of original pro Brendan Cole.

Speaking on Lorraine, Brendan previously revealed the BBC haven’t renewed his contract after 13 years due to an ‘editorial decision’.

But as the rumour mill continues to go into overdrive following the 41-year-old’s shock departure, reports have recently surfaced that it might have been another reason altogether.

It’s now claimed that the final straw was when Brendan asked the Duchess of Cornwall to waltz at a tea party at Buckingham Palace for the National Osteoporosis Society.

Which, apparently was against strict protocol…

According to The Sun, the glitzy event – featured on the Christmas Strictly special – was ‘carefully orchestrated’ so that judge Craig Revel Horwood would dance with Camilla while the professionals paired up with guests.

But a source told the publication that Brendan ‘ignored everyone and made a beeline for Camilla…’, adding: ‘It was the last straw, they saw he couldn’t be controlled.’ Eeeek!

However, now Brendan’s spokesperson has denied the claims, saying: ‘I can confirm that these assertions are absolutely, categorically untrue. There was no such brief from BBC.’ That settles that!

Meanwhile, fellow Strictly pro Janette Manrara revealed that she ‘couldn’t remember’ if there was a protocol during the afternoon tea.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain with hubby Aljaz, the star said: ‘It was such a beautiful event and it was so nice and the charity that was involved was a beautiful charity and she seemed to really enjoy Strictly and the cast and the dancing.

‘I don’t know royal protocol, I don’t know what you can and cannot do necessarily, but I do know that she seemed happy to get a little waltz in there.

‘It was a really nice event, I don’t think it crossed any of our minds that that was a bad thing.’

The dancer added: ‘She had a huge smile on her face, she loved meeting all of us and talking about the show.’

We have a feeling this isn’t the last we’ll hear of Brendan…