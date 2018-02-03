The Strictly pro has finally broken his silence

After being axed from Strictly Come Dancing, professional dancer Brendan Cole has now broken his silence on rumours he was involved with his first ever famous partner Natasha Kaplinsky.

Brendan and his ex-fiancee Camilla Dallerup famously split after the dancer was paired with newsreader Natasha on the very first series of Strictly way back in 2004.

It was speculated at the time that the 41-year-old got very close with his celeb partner, and although he furiously denied the affair at the time, his eight-year relationship with Camilla quickly came to an end.

And the whole thing basically coined the infamous phrase ‘Strictly curse’. Eeek!

But now, after 14 years Brendan has finally opened up on the rumours, insisting that an affair never took place.

‘I’ve never talked about what relationship Natasha and I had on the show,’ he told the Daily Mail.

‘What I did learn is that Strictly is not reality. It’s a television show where emotions are very much heightened.

‘It’s a unique situation and a fantastic show to be part of, but when you take it away, life just goes back to normal.’

Explaining their friendship further, the New Zealand born star continued: ‘I didn’t cross any lines with Natasha’,

‘I was single. Camilla had ended the relationship very early on in the series so what happened happened after that.’

Before adding: ‘It was a harrowing time — winning the show as much as my friendship with Natasha. On the other hand it was like, Holy Moses. It can ruin a marriage so easily.’

Luckily, Brendan is now happily married wife of eight years Zoe and the pair share five-year-old daughter Aurelia together and are expecting baby number two.

Speaking about the ‘curse’ and how Strictly speculation affects his marriage, Brendan revealed: ‘Zoe trusts me but does she like it? No.

‘Does anybody like to see anything gossipy being put out there about their husband even though they understand the industry? No.’

It comes after Brendan recently revealed he won’t be returning to Strictly after 13 years on the show.

The pro has been in all 15 series and was close to tears as he revealed the shocking news on Lorraine last week.

And judging by the outrage from fans – we have a feeling Brendan will be very much missed!