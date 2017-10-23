The comedian's bizarre rant was edited out of the show

Another weekend, another dramatic Strictly Come Dancing dance off – and unfortunately we had to say goodbye to comedian, Brian Conley on Sunday after he was beaten by telly chef, Simon Rimmer.

But while viewers at home were shocked by Brian’s departure, it turns out he didn’t exactly leave the BBC show gracefully as the the 56-year-old reportedly went on a bizarre rant branding the studios a ‘sh*thole’.

According to The Sun, the show’s live studio audience were stunned as the comedian jumped on the judge’s table and shouted: ‘They only spend £25 on the toilet.’

If that wasn’t weird enough, he then claimed that judge Darcey Bussell is ‘the horny one’ before allegedly going on to praise his brother Alan who is a floor manager on the show.

The dramatic scenes were (unsurprisingly) cut from the pre-recorded episode which aired on Sunday evening, and a source told The Sun: ‘No one knows where it came from and everyone was incredibly shocked, but luckily Darcey saw the funny side of it.’

And it turns out the big bosses over at the Beeb weren’t too impressed as the insider added: ‘Brian was on thin ice though because it would have been very easy to annoy everyone by hijacking the show like that.’

‘The audience had no idea what was going on and there were a lot of gasps. Everyone was very surprised and the targeting of Darcey was just odd.’

However it looks like funny-man, Brian is standing by his outburst as he told the publication: ‘I don’t regret what I said. I was having fun and the toilets here are terrible.’ Fair enough…

After becoming the fourth celeb to waltz their way off the dancefloor it looks like it’s not all bad for the star though, as he said: ‘I have loved everything about this, I truly have.’

Well, everything except the toilets ey Brian?