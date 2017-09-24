This proved to be very emotional

Strictly Come Dancing viewers were left emotional during Saturday night’s show after some touching words from Chizzy Akudolu.

The actress took to a moment after her dance to pay tribute to her former Holby City co-star John Michie, whose daughter Louella was tragically found dead at Bestival earlier this month.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing’s Susan Calman hits back at cruel trolls

Chizzy, 43, had just received the scores for hers and Pasha Kovalev’s Cha Cha when she sent a moving tribute to John.

‘Can I just say real quick, big love to John Michie and all his family,’ the TV star said.

‘From all the Holby family, we’re all thinking of you.’

The kind words received a round of applause from Chizzy’s fellow Strictly stars and the studio audience and the actress appeared visibly emotional as she fanned her face.

Strictly viewers were moved by the tribute and many admitted on social media that it had brought tears to their eyes.

‘@chizzyakudolu mentioning John Michie had me tearing up tonight. She danced FANTASTICALLY also. Well done girl, big love,’ one watcher wrote on Twitter, whilst another said: ‘Massive respect to Chizzy for that shoutout to John Michie’

One admitted they were ‘crying’ after Chizzy’s words and another added: ‘Nah I can’t stop thinking about what Chizzy said to John. It was beautiful’

John, 60, was left bereaved when 25-year-old Louella was found dead in woodland at music festival Bestival on 11 September.

The actor paid tribute to his late daughter in an emotional statement shortly afterwards and dismissed reports of murder, deeming her death a ‘tragic accident’.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: ‘We’ve lost our angel. It’s not murder. It was just a tragic mistake, a tragic accident.

‘She touched so many lives. She was so very positive, so bright, so out there. She had such energy. The tributes to her have been incredible’.

Like Chizzy we send our love and thoughts to John and his family.