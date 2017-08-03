First pic! See the new Strictly Come Dancing line-up…

With just a few months to go, the pros are back in the rehearsal room

There might be more than two months to go, but we’re all getting pretty excited about the return of Strictly Come Dancing.

And it looks like we’re not the only ones, as the professional dancers are ALREADY back in the studio preparing for another star-studded series.

Posing for a group shot, the 17 pros were all smiles for the photo which was later posted on the BBC’s Twitter account next to the caption: ‘Getting ready for #Strictly 2017. It’s the first week of rehearsals for our pros!’

And returning for the new season are all our favourites including Strictly veteran’s Anton Du Beke and Brendan Cole as well as husband and wife Karen and Kevin Clifton.

Also back on the dance floor are resident hunks Aljaž Škorjanec, Giovanni Pernice, AJ Pritchard and Neil Jones.

While Katya Jones, Chloe Hewitt, Oti Mabuse and Janette Manrara are also putting their dancing shoes back on.

There’ll also be a few new faces graces our screens in the form of talented ladies Dianne Buswell, Amy Dowden and Nadiya Bychkova, after a number of fan faves dramatically quit the show.

Current Strictly champion, Joanne Clifton announced she was stepping down a couple of months ago after winning with partner Ore Oduba in December.

And Joanne isn’t the only one to be saying goodbye to the show as it turns out Oksana Platero – who danced with Judge Rinder – is ALSO leaving as well as Natalie Lowe, who announced she was stepping down last month.