Who’s doing Strictly Come Dancing 2017?! All the celebs set to join this year’s show…

OK, we're excited now

It might only be June, but that hasn’t stopped us all pondering who will be waltzing onto our screens this Autumn in the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

We already know who’s going to replacing Len Goodman, as it was recently revealed ballroom legend Shirley Ballas will be taking a spot next to Craig Revel-Horwood, Bruno Tonioli and Darcey Bussell on the judging panel.

Exciting, right?

But with the rumour mill going into overdrive about who’s going to become this year’s Danny Mac and Louise Redknapp, we’ve brought together all the rumoured stars so you can keep up to date with the Strictly latest. You’re welcome!

And we’re SUPER excited about the most recent celeb to reportedly be on the cards as it’s none other than fitness guru and general social media god, Joe Wicks.

Yup, we might know The Body Coach for his impressive workouts and amazing recipes, but this gym bunny could be about to become the new Twinkle Toes as he’s reportedly signed on the dotted line.

‘Joe would be perfect on Strictly. The bosses have been eager to make sure he signs the deal as soon as possible,’ a source told The Sun.

And it seems like BBC bosses are already planning some VERY tight outfits for the 30-year-old as another insider told the Daily Star: ‘He would certainly get the ratings up – especially in the costumes they have planned for him. There will be a lot of flesh on show, that’s for sure.’

Matt Goss

But Joe isn’t the only bit of eye candy rumoured to be taking part as Bros star, Matt Goss has reportedly joined the show after previously dancing in the 2013 Christmas Special along with partner Aliona Vilani.

‘Matt is an amazing coup for Strictly,’ a source revealed to The Sun.

‘He’s a massive sex symbol with a huge fan base across the world for both his music and his hunky looks so he bring in even more viewers.‘ Oooo la la.

Joel Dommett

Comedian, Joel may have come runner up in last year’s I’m A Celeb, but this could be his time to shine as bosses are supposedly desperate to secure the funny man.

A source told the Daily Star that bosses have been ‘impressed’ by the 30-year-old’s rise to fame over recent months and they think he’ll be a ‘great signing’.

Well, he certainly enjoyed showing off his best Dirty Dancing moves with Strictly’s Ola Jordan in the Jungle…

Charlotte Hawkins

Luckily, there are actually some ladies lined up for the show as well, as Good Morning Britain’s Charlotte Hawkins has revealed she wants to follow in the fox-trotting footsteps of co-star Susanna Reid.

‘I would love to do Strictly because I do love dancing,’ the breakfast TV presenter recently told the Radio Times. ‘It would be an amazing challenge to do, definitely.’

And after Susanna came runner-up in 2013, we’ve got high hopes for Charlotte!

Steph and Dom

Gogglebox‘s favourite posh couple could also be heading for the dancefloor as it’s been reported that producers are convinced they’ll provide the same hilarious dance moves as viral sensation Ed Balls.

‘They’re great characters and everyone loves watching them just when they’re sat on their sofa,’ a source previously told The Sun.

‘Dom has the potential to provide great routines like Ed did and Steph would be fantastic going up against the judges.’

Although no one can replace Ed…