Time to see the line-up in action for the first time!

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 is officially upon us, with the line-up strutting their stuff for the first time at the very glam launch show.

And whilst everyone was dressed up to the nines in their sequins and sparkles, it was Ruth Langsford who got everyone talking by showing off her seriously stunning makeover!

The This Morning presenter couldn’t stop smiling as she stepped out on the red carpet at Sunday night’s event in a striking blue sparkly frock and wore her hair gentle waves.

It’s a world away from the usual Ruth we see on our screens with hubby Eamonn Holmes and it sounds like she was loving her new look!

‘Wow, what a launch night!!’ the 57-year-old told her social media fans afterwards.

MORE: See the Strictly Come Dancing 2017 line-up in full

Many of her followers were quick to praise her look, with one commenting: ‘Wow Ruth u look stunning’

Another added: ‘Wowza lady!!!!! Rocking those curls!!!!!’

We love it too! Ruth – who did a bit of a dance with EastEnders actor Davood Ghadami – wasn’t the only star to be rocking a Strictly makeover though as the rest of the 2017 line-up were kitted out in their finest at the event.

Mollie King stood out in an electric yellow number as she shimmied on the red carpet whilst Gemma Atkinson and Brian Conley larked about by doing a piggyback in front of the crowds.

Alexandra Burke, Charlotte Hawkins and Aston Merrygold were amongst the others showing off their moves, whilst the professional dancers were all looking glam.

New judge Shirley Ballas joined returning favourites Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell and Bruno Tonioli and presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman also took a turn down the red carpet.

There were also some surprise faces at the event – anyone else spot Love Island’s Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies waiting in the wings to interview the stars for Good Morning Britain?

After all of this we seriously can’t WAIT for Strictly to hit our screens in September! In the meantime check out all the photos from the launch below…