So, it might have only been a few weeks since Joe McFadden lifted the Strictly Come Dancing trophy – but that doesn’t mean it’s too early to start thinking about next years series, right?

OKAY we can admit it, we’re TOTAL keen Strictly beans.

But it looks like we’re not the only ones, as the dancing rumours have already begun with whispers of who could be joining 2018’s star-studded series.

With no official line-up being released until the end of the year (and that’s far too long) – we’ve pulled together all the famous faces we could maybe (hopefully) expect to see on our ol’ box next November.

Rumoured Strictly line up: Nadia Hussain

Since winning Great British Bake Off in 2015, Nadiya’s telly career has gone from strength to strength. She even baked for the Queen…

But now it looks like the baking champ could be about to trade her oven gloves for dancing shoes, as BBC bosses are reportedly desperate to sign her up for the show.

A Strictly source told The Sun: ‘Producers have openly said how much they would like to get Nadiya on the show.

‘Nadiya is a big fan and loved getting the star treatment at the weekend. They pulled out all the stops and made her feel at home.’

Rumoured Strictly line up: Ross Kemp

We might be used to seeing Ross Kemp playing Phil Mitchell’s hard-faced brother Grant on EastEnders, but could we be about to see him in a whole new light?



Yup, the actor-turned-documentary-maker confessed he almost took to the ballroom last year.

‘I have been asked before,’ he told The Sun.

‘I was going to do it. Then I got home from Camp Bastion after being shot at and thought: “No, don’t be so silly.”‘

And that’s not the first time he’s sparked excitement, after Ross previously told the Loose Women panellists: ‘Never say never.’ If that’s not a hint, we don’t know what is!

Rumoured Strictly line up: Samantha Womack



After her EastEnders character, Ronnie Mitchell drowned in a New Year’s Day storyline back in 2016 apparently Samantha is keen to star in Strictly’s next series.

‘Sam didn’t want to do Strictly while on EastEnders but now she has more time on her hands it was a very appealing offer’, a source told The Sun.

‘It’s too early for contracts but she’s keen and the show are keen so it’s pretty much a done deal.’

Rumoured Strictly line up: Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby fans have been desperate to see her on Strictly for years, and just a few weeks ago the mum-of-three revealed that she WILL do the show – but on one huge condition.

The presenter admitted live on This Morning that she’d take to the ballroom IF co-host Phillip Schofield agrees to enter the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

OKAY, this needs to happen…

Rumoured Strictly line up: Cheryl



It might be a bit of a stretch convincing Cheryl to learn the Salsa with Anton Du Beke, but if new head judge Shirley Ballas gets her way, the mum-of-one will be joining the line-up.

‘I think Cheryl Cole would be amazing’, the 57-year-old said. Agreed!

Rumoured Strictly line up: Gemma Collins