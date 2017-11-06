Even BBC bosses were shocked by the result

On Sunday night, Strictly Come Dancing faced one of the most shocking eliminations EVER as JLS star Aston Merrygold was sent packing. We’re still not over it…

The X Factor singer found himself in the bottom two after judge Craig Revel Horwood gave him and partner Janette Manrara a VERY harsh score of four for their waltz.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

And when the pair went up against Mollie King and AJ Pritchard in the dance off, fans of the show were horrified when Aston was axed – despite the 29-year-old previously being tipped to WIN.

While judges Darcey Bussell and Bruno Tonioli saved Aston, after Craig chose in favour of Mollie, it was ultimately new head judge Shirley Ballas‘ decision to send Aston home.

And it’s fair to say fans were NOT happy with her.

‘Well that was a stupid decision Shirley. Aston is a great dancer. The other couple were so dull. Not impressive judging. # Strictly’, blasted one viewer.

MORE: ‘Rude and unkind’: Strictly viewers accuse Shirley Ballas of ‘crossing the line’ with Claudia Winkleman remarks

While another said: ‘Aston was robbed – Shirley needs to go!!! # Strictly’.

And a third agreed: ‘Wrong decision Shirley Ballas don’t think she liked Aston really sad to see him go #Strictly’.

Even the celebs were up in arms – including former judge Alesha Dixon, past contestant Susanna Reid and pro dancer Karen Clifton.

And former Strictly pro James Jordan also blasted the decision, and was particularly irritated by Craig’s low score.

‘DISGUSTING!!! CRAIG has officially ruined Strictly 2017 by giving Aston a 4 in his dance,’ the star slammed.

Before adding: ‘WHATEVER they say about the public not voting for him it was the JUDGES that put him there. CRAIG CANNOT JUSTIFY HIS 4. F A C T !’ Eeek!

It looks like it’s not just fans of the show who are shocked by the result, as an insider told The Sun that bosses over at the Beeb are also ‘horrified’ Aston is no longer in the competition.

‘Behind the scenes, the crew were left open-mouthed by the decision and feared it would spark a bad reaction from fans,’ the source said.

‘Some of the production team were totally horrified and even annoyed to see such a good dancer get the boot when there is so much more of the series left.

‘It’s the biggest shock in the show’s history, without a doubt.’ That’s for sure…