Will Strictly Come Dancing destroy Wayne and Coleen Rooney’s marriage?

Coleen Rooney hit the headlines last week, as it emerged TV bosses were eyeing her up for the next series of BBC dance show Strictly Come Dancing.

‘This would be one of Strictly’s biggest signings ever. And it would be a ratings sensation,’ a source revealed.

But despite the new series being five months away – and the fact that the 32-year-old is yet to sign on the dotted line – fans have already predicted that the talent show could seriously shake things up in the Rooney household.

Commenting on the reports, fans suggested that the duo – who have been married almost 10 years – could be hit by the infamous ‘Strictly curse’, which has seen some of the biggest couples in showbiz (ahem, Louise and Jamie) split.

‘She definitely wants the Strictly curse to happen to her ha,’ one fan commented.

‘She’ll get the Strictly curse and give Rooney a good ole taste of his own medicine,’ another added.

There’s no denying the mum-of-four could do with a new venture, after the turbulent year she’s had.

In September, while she was four months pregnant with their son Cass, Wayne was caught drink driving behind the wheel of party girl Laura Simpson’s car.

He pleaded guilty to being almost three times over the limit and was given a two-year driving ban.

Months earlier, it was reported that the Everton footballer had lost £500,000 in just two hours at Manchester’s 235 Casino – the same place where he was rumoured to have met escort Jenny Thompson, who he was later accused of enjoying secret hotel sessions with.

Nevertheless, Coleen forgave him as she insisted: ‘I am not stupid, I know my own mind and it’s something I want to try and work on’ – leading fans to label the mum-of-four a ‘doormat’.

‘Why is Coleen even still with Rooney? #doormat?’ one fan tweeted.

‘@ColeenRoo Your personal life decisions are Your personal choice Coleen but PLEASE have some self respect. Wayne is NEVER going to change! #SerialCheater,’ another said.

But now, with talk of her joining the hit BBC1 show going into overdrive, insiders believe this could be the WAG’s big moment to shine.

‘It would be Coleen’s chance to step out from Wayne’s shadow and prove she’s not just a footballer’s wife,’ one source said.

‘Producers know that they will need to pull out all the stops to land Coleen. But they have been told she is interested.’

And it sounds like Coleen could stand a pretty good chance of success on the show, with fans already rooting for the Liverpudlian beauty.

‘I hope she does it. I will vote for her no matter how she does,’ one loyal fan said.

So if Coleen does sign up for the show, will she and Wayne be able to dodge the Strictly curse? Watch this space…