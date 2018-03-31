Bosses are said to believe the TV and radio presenter will pull in younger viewers

There’s still six months until Strictly Come Dancing returns but already the rumour mill has gone into overdrive about which celebrities will be taking part in the sixteenth series.

TV and radio presenter Maya Jama is the latest star linked to the BBC One show, with bosses said to believe that her popularity will pull in the younger viewers.

A source told The Sun: ‘Maya would be a great contestant on the show – she looks incredible, loves music and is already a big fan of the series.

‘She’s had a busy start to the year after presenting at the BRITs and landing a presenting slot at Radio One, and she doesn’t want to slow down.’

And it seems bosses would have no trouble in getting Maya, 23, to sign up, as she previously confessed to being an avid viewer.

Globe Trottin' A post shared by Maya Jama (@mayajama) on Feb 17, 2018 at 10:51am PST

Maya said: ‘Strictly Come Dancing is amazing. I used to dance when I was younger for like a couple of years when I was about 10 and I haven’t done any structured or routine dance since. Well, except when I’m in a club.’

So far no contestants have been confirmed, but names including Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain and Our Girl actress Michelle Keegan have been thrown into the mix, as well as singer Cheryl Cole.

Even head judge Shirley Ballas teased: ‘I think Cheryl Cole would be amazing.’

Who would you like to see on the new series?