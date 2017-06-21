Strictly Come Dancing latest! ANOTHER star QUITS the show as three new dancers are revealed

It's all change for the BBC dance show

We’ve had our fair share of Strictly Come Dancing drama ALREADY – and the show doesn’t start for another four months!

As well as dancing legend, Len Goodman announcing he was departing after 12 years as head judge (we’re still not over it), it was confirmed that international ballroom champion, Shirley Ballas will be replacing him.

And we’ve also been treated to a whole host of potential celebs who are rumoured to be joining the star-studded line-up including 80s singer Matt Goss, fitness guru, Joe Wicks and I’m A Celeb favourite, Joel Dommett.

But after all that excitement, there’s bad news for fans of the BBC show as it’s been revealed current Strictly champion, Joanne Clifton is stepping down.

The pro dancer lifted the glitterball trophy with presenter, Ore Oduba in December but it’s been announced that she’ll be hanging up her dancing shoes to concentrate on musical theatre.

Joanne – who also won with McFly’s, Harry Judd back in 2015 – said: ‘Being part of the Strictly experience has been one of the best things that has ever happened to me and I will miss the show so much.

‘It’s been a tough decision but I am looking forward to facing new challenges and focusing on my musical theatre career.’

How sad is that?

And Joanne isn’t the only one to be saying goodbye to the show as it turns out Oksana Platero – who danced with Judge Rinder – is ALSO leaving as well as Natalie Lowe, who announced she was stepping down last month.

But fear not, because there’s three new pros ready to take to the famous Strictly dance floor and we’re sure they’re going to be great!

Say hello to Amy Dowden from South Wales, Australian Dianne Buswell and Nadiya Bychkova from Ukraine.

Amy is British national champion of Latin dancing and also one of the highest-ranking ballroom and Latin American professionals in the UK. Woah!

While Dianne is an Australian Open Champion and has also taken part in Dancing with the Stars Australia and Nadiya is a two-time world champion in ballroom.

Impressive, right?

Luckily, Joanne’s brother Kevin will be returning as well as boys Anton Du Beke, Brendan Cole, Neil Jones, Pasha Kovalev, Gorka Marquez, Giovanni Pernice, AJ Pritchard and Aljaz Skorjanec.

And talented ladies Karen Clifton, Chloe Hewitt, Katya Jones, Oti Mabuse and Janette Manrara will also be back!

OKAY, now we really can’t wait for the autumn…