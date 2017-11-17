OMG! Male Strictly Come Dancing stars in ‘biggest willy war’

You just can't make this stuff up...

Strictly Come Dancing is usually a time for sequins, the Foxtrot and glamour.

However, as with most things in life, it would appear that the hit BBC1 ballroom show is nothing but smoke and mirrors – as the male professional dancers are currently locked in a rather bitter, and slightly immature, war behind the scenes.

The battle? A battle of willies.

We’re not kidding.

Amidst the speculation surrounding Mollie King‘s possible romance with her dance partner AJ Pritchard comes the news of his, *ahem*, manhood causing further drama on the show.

According to a TV insider, the boys have been battling for the title of having the biggest penis. And apparently AJ is winning.

You just *couldn’t* make this stuff up.

A TV insider shares with The Sun: ‘Basically, the boys are taking issue that AJ has the biggest willy. The girls have been teasing Mollie about this and think it’s funny’.

The source then added, ‘Unless they are all prepared to do a Full Monty on the show, it will remain a mystery’.

Whilst we may never know the answer to this, it’s currently being alleged that Mollie might…

What a day!!! Thank you @itvlorraine for kick starting it in the best possible way! 💃🏼🕺🏼💃🏼🕺🏼 #CharlestonTakeover @bbcstrictly A post shared by M O L L I E K I N G (@mollieking) on Nov 15, 2017 at 1:49pm PST

With the speculation surrounding her relationship status with AJ heating up as each week passes, the lady has recently spoken out.

Speaking with The Sun, she said: ‘I am single. There’s always going to be rumours on Strictly, that’s inevitable’.

She then added: ‘We have to be so comfortable with each other because we spend so much time together. AJ and I are physically very close all day and that’s such a huge part of the dancing. We don’t even think about it. We’re really close friends now’.

Could the pair be an item? Let’s watch this space…